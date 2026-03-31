Musinsa said Tuesday it had posted record earnings in 2025, driven by stronger performance across both online and offline channels and rapid growth of its in-house brand Musinsa Standard.

On a consolidated basis, revenue rose 18.1 percent on-year to 1.4679 trillion won ($958 million), while operating profit jumped 36.7 percent to 140.5 billion won, outpacing sales growth and reflecting improved profitability.

The company’s revenue has more than doubled from 708.4 billion won in 2022, marking a compound annual growth rate of 27.5 percent over three years.

By segment, commission revenue accounted for the largest share at 38.76 percent, followed by product sales at 30.78 percent and merchandise sales at 27.3 percent.

Overseas growth was particularly strong. Exports surged more than tenfold to 48.9 billion won, supported by rising transactions on Musinsa’s global platform, which now operates across 13 regions.

Offline expansion also contributed to growth. Musinsa said more than 32 million visitors visited its physical stores in 2025, as it broadened its retail footprint across Korea.

The company has continued to diversify store formats, launching sneaker specialty shops and outlet channels while refining its product curation strategy.

Looking ahead, Musinsa plans to step up overseas expansion. It will open pop-up stores in Japan in April in collaboration with Korean fashion brands and expand partnerships with local platforms. In China, the company aims to accelerate the opening of new stores following the stabilization of its first Shanghai location, which opened late last year.