The South Korean currency fell sharply to a 17-year low against the US dollar Tuesday as the escalating Middle East conflict fueled fears of further disruptions to global oil supplies and broader economic impacts.

The won was quoted at 1,530.1 won per dollar, down 14.4 won from the previous session, extending its losing streak to a fifth consecutive session.

Tuesday's level marked the lowest since March 9, 2009, on a closing basis, when the won hit 1,549 as the country grappled with the global financial crisis.

The won has hovered around the psychologically significant 1,500 mark in recent sessions, as the war, which began in late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, shows no sign of ending.

On Monday (US time), US President Donald Trump threatened to "completely obliterate" Kharg Island, a key oil hub, along with Iran's power plants and oil facilities if a peace deal with Washington is not reached "shortly."

Tehran has dismissed the US' peace proposals as "unrealistic, illogical and excessive," while a parliamentary security committee approved a draft bill to introduce a toll system for the Strait of Hormuz, according to foreign media reports.

The escalating conflict pushed up global oil prices. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery rose 3.25 percent to $102.88 per barrel Monday (US time), surpassing the $100 mark on a closing basis for the first time since July 2022.

Higher oil prices pressured the won by boosting demand for dollars for crude imports. South Korea relies heavily on imports for energy.

Heavy foreign selling of local shares also added to the downward pressure on the currency.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.26 percent to 5,052.46 on Tuesday, as offshore investors dumped a net 3.84 trillion won ($2.51 billion) worth of shares.

"As the war drags on, concerns are now emerging over a global economic slowdown driven by supply shocks in oil and other raw materials," Lee Min-hyuk, an analyst at KB Kookmin Bank, said. "Risk-off sentiment is keeping the won at weaker levels." (Yonhap)