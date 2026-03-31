Fan-driven momentum powers main track to No. 1, with US listenership set to test its staying power

BTS has topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the US with "Swim," the main track from its fifth full-length album "Arirang," marking the group’s seventh No. 1 on the chart.

The latest achievement comes after the album also landed atop the Billboard 200, reinforcing BTS’ dominance across both major US charts.

BTS remains the only Korean act to have repeatedly reached No. 1 on the Hot 100, alongside the band's Jimin and Jungkook, who have also topped the chart as solo artists.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun said the result reflects both the group’s long-awaited return and the strong support of its global fan base.

"Starting this year, Billboard’s Hot 100 no longer factors in YouTube views, placing greater weight on audio streaming and radio airplay. As a result, the chart may better reflect organic interest in BTS itself," Lim said. "Given the group’s status as the world’s biggest boy band, the result also signals strong attention from US radio and media."

However, Lim noted that the early chart performance of "Swim" may be driven largely by fan momentum, adding that its long-term success will hinge on sustained listenership from the broader US audience.

"Whether ‘Swim’ becomes a long-term hit will depend on continued consumption by the general audience over the next three weeks," he added.

Meanwhile, within the broader K-pop category, "Golden" from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" also reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart in August last year, marking another milestone for K-pop-related music on the global stage.