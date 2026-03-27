BTS set a new industry benchmark with the group's latest album, "Arirang," selling approximately 4.17 million copies in its first week, according to data released Friday by music sales tracker Hanteo Chart. This surpasses the group's own previous record of 3.37 million copies held by its 2020 release "Map of the Soul: 7."

"Arirang" achieved million-seller status within just 10 minutes of its launch and moved 3.98 million units on the first day alone, marking the highest single-day sales figure for any album released in 2026.

Beyond physical sales, the septet's return has dominated digital platforms worldwide. The album reached the top of the Apple Music charts in 115 countries and regions, while setting a new record for the highest daily streaming total by any artist in the platform’s history on its release day.

Lead single "Swim" — an upbeat alternative pop track co-written by RM — maintained the top position on Spotify's global songs chart for six consecutive days from March 20 to 25.

In Japan, BTS achieved a comprehensive sweep of Oricon’s major rankings, topping the weekly combined, physical and digital album charts to become the year's bestselling release by an overseas artist.

Produced under the direction of Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the album explores the group's Korean identity and universal emotions encountered throughout their careers.

To celebrate the launch, the group hosted a massive free concert for tens of thousands of fans at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul before traveling to the United States. Their international promotional circuit included a dedicated Spotify event in New York and a high-profile appearance on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," further solidifying the group's position as a premier global act.