BTS claimed the top spots of Oricon’s weekly, weekly combined and weekly digital album rankings in Japan with its fifth studio album, “Arirang,” according to charts published Wednesday.

The album generated 11,851 downloads, as tallied by Oricon -- the most ever for an international act and tenth most overall in chart history.

Focus track “Swim” also stayed atop Spotify’s global songs chart for a third day, after holding all top 14 spots with tracks from the LP, which hailed the septet’s full-group comeback after more than 3 1/2 years.

The album sold close to 4 million copies and garnered over 110 million streams on Spotify in one day. The latter is the most for an album released this year.

After the comeback show in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, the band flew to New York to promote the album. From April, the group is to embark on a world tour.