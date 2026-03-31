BTS has once again topped the US Billboard charts, with its latest track “Swim” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard on Monday.

According to a Billboard’s chart preview, the lead track from BTS’ fifth LP “Arirang” entered the Hot 100 dated April 4 at No. 1, marking the group’s seventh chart-topping hit. It outpaced Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” by claiming its highest ranking.

BTS’ latest triumph adds “Swim” to its other list of songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following “Dynamite,” “Savage Love,” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “My Universe.”

Billboard added that the track recorded 15.3 million streams, 25.8 million radio audience impressions and 154,000 combined digital and physical album sales during the tracking period ending March 26. “Swim” also debuted at No. 2 on the Streaming Songs chart and No. 18 on the Radio Songs chart — both the group’s highest entries to date — while also topping the Digital Song Sales chart for the 13th time.

With its seven No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart, BTS is placed among other groups with the most chart-toppers in the chart’s history. The Beatles hold the record with 20 No. 1 songs, followed by the Supremes with 12, as well as the Bee Gees and the Rolling Stones with eight.

As of Sunday, Billboard also announced that the release topped its Billboard 200 albums chart, also marking it as the group’s seventh No. 1 album on the chart. This marked the group’s first simultaneous No. 1 on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts since 2020, when the 2020 track “Life Goes On” and the album “Be” led the charts in the same week.

Other than BTS, artists who have achieved simultaneous No. 1 placements on both charts include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Drake.

“Arirang,” released on March 20, ended a three-year hiatus from full-group activities for BTS. The 14-track album explores BTS’ identity as a group that began its musical journey in Korea and the universal emotions the members have encountered throughout the years. “Swim” serves as a track that navigates through life’s challenges, with lyrics co-written by member RM.