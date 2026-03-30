Naver has delayed a comprehensive share swap between its subsidiary Naver Financial and Dunamu by about three months, the company announced Monday.

According to the revised schedule disclosed in a regulatory filing, shareholder meetings are now set for Aug. 18, and the deal’s closing has been pushed to Sept. 30. The adjustment reflects ongoing licensing procedures and changes in the regulatory framework, said Naver.

The deal had initially been slated for shareholder approval in May, followed by a closing at the end of June. Both timelines have now been moved into the third quarter.

The delay comes as regulatory reviews remain underway, with the company opting to allow more time for shareholder approvals. While specific permits were not detailed, related procedures are progressing.

The share swap is aimed at strengthening Naver’s presence in digital finance by bringing Dunamu, the operator of a major cryptocurrency exchange, closer into its financial ecosystem.

The move also reflects a broader push into digital asset-based businesses, as financial services continue to shift toward digital platforms.

Naver highlighted the need to combine capabilities as competition in the global digital asset market intensifies.

“Creating synergy by leveraging the strengths of both companies will be critical in taking on the global digital asset market,” a Naver official said, adding that efforts will continue to ensure a smooth completion of the affiliation process.