A college student submits an essay in minutes. The sentences are polished, the structure impeccable, the citations plausible. “How long did this take you?” the professor asks. The student shrugs: “Not long, I used an AI.” This moment is becoming ordinary, and it signals something educators must reckon with: what teaching and learning mean when speed is no longer a constraint. Generative AI does not force students to move faster; instead, it makes speedy output so easy and common that speed itself is no longer a distinctive virtue of academic life. If speed is now cheap, what exactly should schooling protect as precious?

For years, we have treated speed as an unquestioned virtue: accelerated curricula as success, quickness as cleverness, high output per unit time as proof of productivity. The culture surrounding AI amplifies this impulse. Notifications arrive before reflection; summaries replace deep reading; and final answers emerge long before dwelling has begun.

The danger lies deeper than distraction. Daniel Kahneman’s research at Princeton University on cognition reveals that while fast thinking excels at quick judgment, genuine understanding depends on slower, more deliberate processes. When classrooms emphasize speed over reflection, they inadvertently undermine the very thinking that leads to real insight. Education then risks producing graduates who are information-rich but interpretation-poor — quick to respond, yet slow to understand what their responses actually mean or imply.

The stakes of speed become painfully clear beyond the classroom. Recent reports about the use of AI-enabled systems in the ongoing US-Iran conflict highlight how ultra-rapid decision-making has entered the realm of war, where split-second choices can lead directly to loss of life. AI’s capabilities to analyze data, recommend targets, and execute strikes at machine speed raise urgent ethical questions. The human cost of war is magnified not only by the violence itself, but by the perilous acceleration of decisions that historically demanded careful judgment. This intensification of speed in such grave contexts is a sobering reminder that faster is not always better, and that the moral gravity of our choices often requires time to fully comprehend.

What remains uniquely human in learning? Machines can generate answers at scale and recombine language patterns with stunning fluency. But humans need slowness to experience depth: the time needed to process, to feel, to make meaning. A classroom cannot become merely a showroom for correct outputs. At its best, education is a space where students and ideas linger long enough for knowledge to become judgment, and for experience to build character.

This is not an argument against using AI. Instead, it is a case for not letting AI set the tempo of learning. The most educational use of generative tools may be paradoxical: to save time on the repetitive so that teachers and students can invest more deeply in the irreplaceable. Let AI draft a template; students revise for voice and evidence. Let it summarize background; students then slow down for close reading, careful reasoning, and ethical reflection. The goal is not faster work, but authentic work that cannot be rushed without becoming hollow.

Slowness does not mean moving at a snail’s pace. It means restoring the human speed of learning: the rate at which emotions can be recognized, named, and integrated. A student cannot be hurried into courage or empathy. Slowness is a form of presence, noticing what silence communicates, what a hasty answer might be hiding.

Small rituals in the classroom, including opening routines, silent reading and unhurried conversations, help anchor students in a world that rarely pauses. As neuroscientist Judy Willis has documented, even modest, repeated practices strengthen emotional regulation and learning. Such rituals communicate values: “We revise; we do not simply finish.” “We listen; we do not simply react.” They create what Willis calls conditions for “joyful education,” where the brain is safe (or slow) enough to think clearly.

Assessment, too, becomes a moral choice. If we reward only correct first responses, we implicitly teach that learning is a race. Instead, we should shift the emphasis to process: annotated drafts, revision notes, oral defenses and rubrics that value intellectual honesty and growth over time. Ask not only, “What is the answer?” but also, “Why does this answer hold, and what would change your mind?” AI can speed students toward the first question; only education can require the second.

The real question for schools is not whether to use AI, but whether educators have the courage and professional duty to slow down in an age that monetizes haste. When answers are instant, the classroom’s most countercultural act is to insist that understanding takes time. Not inefficient time, but the necessary pause to read, to revise, to wrestle with doubt until clarity comes. If schools protect this, they preserve something rare: a space where thoughtful depth matters more than hollow speed.

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Lim Woong

Lim Woong is a professor at the Graduate School of Education at Yonsei University in Seoul. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.