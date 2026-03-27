A local court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for a notorious drug trafficker repatriated from the Philippines earlier this week.

The Uijeongbu District Court granted the arrest warrant for Park Wang-yeol, citing risk of flight and destruction of evidence.

Facing charges of smuggling methamphetamine and other drugs into the country, he arrived in South Korea in handcuffs on Wednesday and was immediately taken into police custody in a temporary repatriation under an extradition treaty between the two countries.

The 48-year-old has been serving a 60-year prison sentence in the Philippines for the murders of three South Koreans.

During police questioning, Park admitted to taking methamphetamine after testing positive for the drug, according to the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police.

Police have apprehended 236 suspects in connection with Park's smuggling operation, including 42 members of his organization and drug buyers.

Authorities plan to continue their investigation into Park for additional drug-related crimes while he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, police disclosed the identity and mug shot of Park following a decision by the deliberation committee on Friday.

His name, date of birth and photo will be posted on the police website for public disclosure for one month. (Yonhap)