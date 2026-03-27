President Lee Jae Myung on Friday emphasized peace and respect for those who gave their lives for the country, during a ceremony marking West Sea Defense Day, without directly referencing North Korea.

The annual event commemorates 55 service members killed by North Korea in three separate incidents — the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong in 2002, the sinking of the Cheonan warship in 2010 and the shelling of the island Yeonpyeongdo later that year.

The First Battle of Yeonpyeong, which took place in 2001, resulted in no casualties on the South Korean side.

The government has designated the fourth Friday of March as a national memorial day since 2016.

The ceremony was held at Daejeon National Cemetery, following visits to memorial sites for the fallen from the Yeonpyeong battle, the 46 sailors of the Cheonan and the late Warrant Officer Han Ju-ho. Lee was joined by Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul and the chiefs of staff of each military branch.

In his address, Lee repeatedly underscored “peace,” employing the term eight times.

Observers noted a shift in tone from previous administrations, which emphasized “patriotism” under former President Moon Jae-in and “defense of the nation” under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This year’s slogan, “Our West Sea, for peace and prosperity,” reflected that focus. Past slogans under Yoon highlighted military sacrifice and resolve, while his speeches often included warnings that North Korea would face consequences for provocations.

Lee, by contrast, referred only indirectly to past conflicts, using phrases such as “gunfire and chaos,” “a crossroads of life and death” and “the wounds and memories of that day,” without explicitly naming North Korea.

Instead, he framed the West Sea not as a site of confrontation, but as a “sea of the people” — a space for livelihoods and a gateway for economic growth.

“Our West Sea has overcome the scars of division and become a pathway of opportunity and hope connecting Korea to the world,” Lee said, adding that the country’s economy and industry are advancing on seas “protected by the blood and sweat of our heroes.”

Another key theme in Lee’s speech was the principle of “special sacrifice, special compensation,” as he stressed the need for stronger support for veterans and their families.

According to Lee, the government is working to strengthen support for veterans, including expanded living support for spouses of veterans, an increase in designated medical institutions for veterans to 2,000 and counting mandatory military service toward pay after discharge.