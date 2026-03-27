By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Miyeokguk carries deep cultural significance in Korean cuisine. Traditionally consumed by new mothers for its mineral-rich seaweed, the dish is also served on birthdays as a symbolic reminder of one’s birth and maternal care. This recipe follows a classic beef-based preparation, delivering a clean yet deeply savory broth. For a lighter variation, the beef can be substituted with mussels or anchovies, while maintaining the soup’s signature umami profile.

Ingredients

200 grams beef (brisket)

1 tablespoon gukganjang (soup soy sauce)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

30 grams dried seaweed

2 tablespoons sesame oil

8 cups water

Gukganjang, salt, ground black pepper as needed

Preparation

Slice the beef thinly. Marinate the beef with gukganjang and minced garlic.

Soak the dried seaweed in enough water for about 20 minutes to rehydrate. Cut the seaweed into bite-sized pieces and squeeze out the excess water.

Cooking

In a large saucepan, heat the sesame oil over high heat. When the oil is very hot, add the marinated beef and stir-fry until the outsides are browned.

Add the seaweed to the saucepan and stir-fry. Pour 8 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat.

When it boils, reduce the heat to low and season the soup to taste with gukganjang and salt if necessary. Cook for 20 more minutes and add ground black pepper.

Tip

Buy dried seaweed and store it in airtight containers. Miyeok-guk may be seasoned with soy sauce and/or salt for soup. Do not add green onion.

Serves 4.