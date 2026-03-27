Taeyong of NCT is returning as a solo musician, according to a local media report Friday.

He is gearing up to drop a digital single next month, followed by a studio album, his first, due out in May. The digital single, however, is not a prerelease from the upcoming set, as is practically the rule in the K-pop scene these days.

Taeyong’s first solo endeavor was EP “Shalala” in June 2023. He further solidified his solo music spectrum with second EP “Tap,” released in February 2024, before he enlisted as a member of the Navy marching band.

Barely a month after completing his mandatory military service, the NCT leader had two days of solo shows in Seoul, kicking off a six-city Asia tour. The tour moves to Bangkok on the weekend.