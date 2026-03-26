SHANGHAI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOY GROUP has announced its financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, achieving annual retail sales exceeding US$730M (RMB 5.1B) and total revenue surpassing US$620M (RMB 4.3B), representing a 22% year-on-year increase. The Group maintained healthy profitability while delivering another year of strong growth.

In 2025, JOY GROUP further expanded its beauty portfolio across multiple categories and price segments. Its portfolio now includes core brands JUDYDOLL, JOOCYEE and René Furterer, as well as growth brands Biophyto-genesis and Foltène, spanning makeup, haircare and skincare.

Within makeup, JUDYDOLL remained a key growth driver, with annual global retail sales exceeding US$430M (RMB 3.0B), up more than 18% year-on-year. The brand ranked No.1 in sales volume among makeup brands in China for the third consecutive year. It also strengthened its omnichannel presence, operating 118 standalone stores and reaching over 30,000 retail outlets globally.

JOOCYEE also achieved record-high global retail sales in 2025, with revenue increasing by over 15%. The brand's lip products recorded global sales of over 18 million units, further strengthening JOY GROUP's leadership in makeup.

In hair and scalp care, René Furterer continued its strong momentum in China, achieving revenue growth of over 30%. JOY also completed the acquisition of Foltène, an Italian hair and scalp care brand backed by clinical science since 1963, further strengthening its capabilities in scalp and hair science.

JOY GROUP also acquired Biophyto-genesis, a dermatology-led skincare brand built on 14 years of clinical co-creation, laying the foundation for future growth in skincare.

Building on its strong domestic business, JOY continued to advance its globalization strategy. In 2025, the Group's overseas retail sales exceeded US$87M (RMB 600M). It further expanded its global presence through both ecommerce and local retail development, including the opening of three standalone stores in Singapore.

JOY GROUP also continued to invest in R&D, launching more than 600 new SKUs and adding 20 new patents. With a dual R&D footprint in Shanghai and Milan, the Group further strengthened its innovation capabilities.

Allan Liu, Chairman & CEO of JOY GROUP, stated: "In 2025, JOY delivered another strong year of growth. With a stronger multi-brand portfolio and accelerating globalization, we believe JOY is well positioned for long-term, sustainable growth."

To learn more about JOY GROUP, visit www.joy-group.com