진행자: 홍유, Tannith

Are butter rice cakes the new ‘Dubai chewy cookie’?

기사요약: '두바이 쫀득 쿠키' 열풍 이후, 겉은 바삭하고 속은 쫀득한 식감의 ‘버터떡’이 새로운 디저트로 한국에서 인기를 끌고있다.

[1] After the frenzy surrounding the “Dubai chewy cookie,” a new dessert trend is quickly gaining traction in Korea: butter rice cakes, a treat defined by its “crispy outside, chewy inside” texture.

frenzy: 광란

traction: 견인력 *gain traction: 탄력을 받다, 인기를 끌다

[2] Across social media and video platforms, recipe clips and cafe reviews featuring butter rice cakes are spreading rapidly, drawing attention to the dessert’s unusual texture and flavor combination. Made with glutinous rice dough enriched with butter, the pastry develops a crisp golden crust during baking while preserving the rice cake’s signature chewiness inside.

glutinous: 차진, 끈기가 많은

enriched: 풍부한

preserve: 보존하다

[3] The result is a dessert that balances buttery notes with syrup or powdered toppings, offering an alternative to the aggressive sweetness of many recent dessert trends. Instead, consumers appear to gravitate toward playful textures and familiar flavors presented in new ways.

alternative: 대안, 선택 가능한 것

aggressive: 공격적인

gravitate: 자연히 끌리다

[4] In South Korea, content labeling butter rice cakes as “the dessert that will succeed the Dubai chewy cookie” has begun circulating widely on social media. Posts featuring tasting reviews or home cooking demonstrations attract tens of thousands of views.

circulate: 유포되다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10691035

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638