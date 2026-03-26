The Munich Philharmonic returns to South Korea after three years, with incoming chief conductor Lahav Shani taking the podium alongside pianist Cho Seong-jin.

Founded in 1893, the Munich Philharmonic is closely tied to the German symphonic tradition, particularly the works of Bruckner and Mahler.

Shani, 36, widely recognized for his musical insight and versatility, has built a reputation as both conductor and pianist, and his appointment marks a generational shift, suggesting a more flexible and contemporary approach to the orchestra’s historically grounded sound.

This tour, part of the orchestra’s broader Asia schedule, marks one of his most visible engagements with the ensemble ahead of his official tenure.

In Korea, the conductor and orchestra offer four performances in three cities — in Seoul on May 5, 6 and 7 and in Incheon on May 8.

Joining this tour is Cho Seong-jin, one of the most sought-after pianists of his generation. Since winning the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition, Cho has established himself on the global stage through performances with major orchestras and a discography praised for its clarity and expressive depth.

In addition to the performances in Korea, Shani presents two programs with performances in Taipei on April 29 and on May 1 and in Kaohsiung on May 2 and in Tokyo on May 11 and 12.

One program features Mozart’s "The Abduction" from the "Seraglio Overture," followed by Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1. The other program opens with Beethoven’s "Egmont Overture," followed by Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4.