Jinhae Gunhangje Festival

Jinhae Gunhangje Festival runs through April 5, across Jinhae-gu in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

Open 24 hours during the festival period, it is Korea’s largest cherry blossom event, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Highlights include Yeojwacheon, Gyeonghwa Station, a military band and honor guard festival, as well as parades, concerts and cultural performances. Visitors can also access usually restricted naval sites during the event.

Admission is free, though some experiences may incur fees. The area is reachable by bus or train from Busan or Changwon.

Nonsan Strawberry Festival

Nonsan Strawberry Festival at Nonsan Citizens’ Park in Gwanchok-dong, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Sunday.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the event celebrates one of Korea’s top strawberry-producing regions, known for its high-quality fruit grown in rich soil and clean conditions. Visitors can enjoy hands-on strawberry picking and picnic zones.

Admission is free, though some activities may require separate fees. The festival is easily accessible from central Nonsan and draws both local and international visitors each year.

Uiseong Sansuyu Village Flower Festival

Uiseong Sansuyu Village Flower Festival takes place at Sansuyu Village in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province.

During the festival, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, the village is blanketed in bright yellow cornelian cherry blossoms, creating scenic walking paths that are illuminated after dark. The festival is suitable for all ages and offers a peaceful countryside atmosphere ideal for spring travel.

Admission is free. The venue is located at 2 Sansuyu 2-gil, Sagok-myeon, about a two-hour drive from Daegu.

Yeongdeungpo Yeouido Spring Flower Festival

Yeongdeungpo Yeouido Spring Flower Festival will be held April 3-7 along Yeouiseo-ro and Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul.

Since the first edition in 2005, the festival has become one of Seoul’s most popular spring events, featuring nearly 1,900 cherry trees alongside azaleas and other seasonal blooms. Visitors can enjoy street performances, exhibitions, photo zones and food stalls, as well as live music and film screenings at the Spring Flower Stage.

The festival is free to attend and easily accessible via Yeouido Station, making it a convenient stop for travelers exploring central Seoul.

Seocheon Camellia Octopus Festival

The Seocheon Camellia Octopus Festival runs from March 21 to April 5 at Maryangjin Port in Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province.

Timed to coincide with the blooming of camellias at the nearby pavilion Dongbaekjeong, the festival highlights the seasonal delicacy of webfoot octopus.

Admission is free, though certain activities require a fee.

Children’s webfoot octopus fishing and boat fishing experiences cost 13,000 won per person. Visitors can sample freshly prepared octopus dishes at on-site food stalls and browse local specialty products. Family-friendly programs include treasure hunts in the camellia forest, flying kites and craft booths.