As the United States and Iran reportedly begin exploring contacts for a possible ceasefire, the war in the Middle East appears to be entering a new phase. Though this may signal a path toward ending the war, the conflict's strategic meaning is becoming increasingly ambiguous. What this war is teaching the world, and particularly North Korea, is not a single clear lesson, but a set of mixed and potentially misleading signals.

Beyond the battlefield, the war is reshaping perceptions of power, security and international order. One of its most troubling consequences is the growing impression that force, rather than rules, determines outcomes. This risks weakening the liberal international order and encouraging states to rely on military strength for survival. Nowhere is this more consequential than in Pyongyang. For North Korea, the war in Iran is not a distant conflict but a highly relevant strategic case study.

Recent remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, delivered at the Supreme People’s Assembly, suggest that he sees the war less as a warning than as validation. In his view, the conflict demonstrates that only strong military power, particularly nuclear weapons, can guarantee national security. This aligns with North Korea’s long-standing belief that nuclear deterrence is the ultimate safeguard of regime survival. Pyongyang has repeatedly argued that leaders such as Moammar Gadhafi and Saddam Hussein fell because they lacked nuclear weapons. The Iran war reinforces this narrative.

From this perspective, the war strengthens the legitimacy of North Korea’s nuclear program. It also reinforces a hardline stance toward the United States and reduces the urgency of negotiation. Yet this is only half of the story. The same war is delivering a second, less convenient message that Pyongyang may be inclined to overlook or underestimate. The scale and precision of the US-Israeli strikes underscore this reality. Dozens of senior Iranian leaders were reportedly killed in precision strikes, and hundreds of military facilities were destroyed or severely degraded. The operation demonstrated overwhelming firepower and, more importantly, the ability to penetrate and dismantle critical elements of an adversary’s military infrastructure.

For Pyongyang, this is a deeply relevant signal. Kim Jong-un is likely to view such operations not merely as “decapitation operations” against leadership, but as a broader threat to the survivability of strategic assets. Even nuclear capabilities, if exposed or inadequately protected, may not be immune to sustained and highly precise attacks. This realization reinforces the risks inherent in an uncompromising hardline strategy.

The conflict also highlights the risks of confronting a hegemonic power. Despite Iran’s resilience, the gap in military capabilities remains overwhelming. Sustained confrontation with a superpower imposes immense costs and exposes structural vulnerabilities. Moreover, the war underscores the limits of strategic defiance. Asymmetric tactics can prolong conflict, but they do not fundamentally alter the balance of power. Endurance is not the same as security. A strategy built solely on resistance may delay outcomes, but it cannot eliminate existential risks.

For North Korea, this creates a strategic dilemma. The Iran war simultaneously validates and challenges its core assumptions. On one hand, nuclear weapons enhance deterrence and regime confidence. On the other, the risks of confrontation remain profound and potentially destabilizing. This duality lies at the heart of the war’s double message. It is neither a clear endorsement of nuclear defiance nor a definitive warning against it. Instead, it presents signals that can be interpreted differently depending on political intent and strategic bias. The danger lies in selective interpretation. If Pyongyang focuses only on deterrence while ignoring escalation risks, it may draw incomplete and potentially dangerous conclusions. Such misjudgments could heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula and complicate efforts to maintain long-term stability.

The implications extend beyond North Korea. For policymakers in Seoul and Washington, the war shows that pressure alone may reinforce adversarial perceptions rather than change them. At the same time, engagement without credible deterrence is unlikely to succeed. An effective strategy requires a careful balance between strength and diplomacy, supported by consistent and coherent messaging. The emerging ceasefire contacts between Washington and Tehran further complicate the picture. If the war leads to negotiation, it may reinforce diplomacy’s importance. But if interpreted as “fight first, negotiate later,” it could encourage risk-taking behavior before talks begin.

This is precisely what makes the current moment especially consequential. The lessons drawn from this war will not be uniform. They will be filtered through existing beliefs, strategic preferences and political narratives. For South Korea, the implications are clear. Seoul must avoid both overreaction and complacency. Understanding North Korea’s likely misreading is essential for effective policy design. South Korea’s diplomacy should focus on reducing the risk of strategic miscalculation while maintaining credible deterrence.

Crucially, the war also suggests that dialogue and negotiation remain viable tools. The contacts between Washington and Tehran indicate that diplomacy can return after confrontation. Despite years of stalemate, a negotiated solution to the North Korean nuclear issue remains both possible and necessary. One reason is that Kim Jong-un himself may recognize the risks of a strategy based solely on defiance. The Iran war demonstrates not only the value of deterrence but also the consequences of confronting a hegemonic power. If Pyongyang draws this second lesson, it may see that an uncompromising hardline approach carries serious dangers. This creates a narrow but real opening for diplomacy. Negotiation can be a strategic choice to reduce risk and ensure regime survival.

The Iran war is not just a regional conflict. It is a global signal with different meanings for different audiences. For North Korea, it offers both reassurance and warning. For South Korea, it demands a strategic response and careful policy calibration. Kim Jong-un is unlikely to draw a single conclusion from the Iran war. He is more likely to see multiple, even conflicting lessons, which reflect a rational response in a world where strategy must weigh both force and diplomacy.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.