North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for congratulating him on his reelection as president of state affairs, voicing hope for continued strong ties between the two nations, state media reported Wednesday.

Kim made the remarks in a reply to Putin the previous day after he was reelected as president of state affairs Sunday at the first meeting of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly, according to the Korean Central News Agency. It marked his third consecutive term since the nation's top policy guidance body was created in 2016.

"I express my sincere thanks to you for sending warm and sincere congratulations first on my re-assumption of the heavy duty" as president of state affairs, Kim was quoted as saying in his message to Putin by the KCNA.

The North's leader said he's convinced that firm relations and trust between them will "undoubtedly guarantee the durability and future purposefulness" between North Korea and Russia and "powerfully promote the development and wellbeing" of the peoples of the two nations.

"Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. This is our choice and unshakable will," Kim said.

Putin sent a congratulatory message to Kim earlier this week, expressing hope that the two nations will continue to closely cooperate to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Pyongyang and Moscow have been deepening military cooperation since they signed a mutual defense treaty in June 2024. North Korea has sent troops and conventional weapons to Russia to aid its war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Vietnam and Belarus also sent messages congratulating Kim on his reelection, the KCNA said in a separate dispatch.

Vietnam's President Luong Cuong hoped for deeper ties with North Korea, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also expressed his interest in "actively expanding political and economic relations with North Korea at various levels."

The North said Tuesday that Lukashenko will visit North Korea at the invitation of Kim. Russia's news media reported that the Belarusian leader will visit Pyongyang on March 25-26 for talks with Kim. (Yonhap)