Psy’s girl group releases 'After Cry' as first chapter of 'tears trilogy' project

Baby Dont Cry is back, returning with a debut EP featuring a star-studded lineup of producers.

The K-pop quartet — consisting of Korean members Yihyun and Beni, and Japanese members Kumi and Mia — is the a girl group under Psy’s agency, P Nation.

The group debuted in June 2025 with the single "F Girl" and returned about four months later with its second single, "I Don’t Care."

Now they are back again, having worked with high-profile producers including Ryan Jhun, Kim Eana and Giriboy for their new release, "After Cry."

"It’s our first EP, so we prepared really hard,” Beni said during a press showcase in Seoul on Tuesday. “We want to share our music with as many people as possible and surprise the world with our performances."

The new release marks the beginning of the group’s “tears trilogy” project.

Rather than focusing on what comes after tears, the album explores the emotional journey leading up to them. It contains five tracks, including the main track "Bittersweet," along with "Mama I’m Alright," "Shapeshifter," "Moves Like Ciara" and "Tears On My Pillow."

"Bittersweet" is a bright and upbeat track that reflects on memories that feel both sweet and slightly melancholic over time.

"It’s a song that carries both sweetness and a sense of loneliness. It might bring back forgotten memories," Yihyun said. "It reminded me of my trainee days, especially monthly evaluations. I remember crying after receiving disappointing feedback, but without those moments, I wouldn’t be standing on stage today."

Beni described the track as a departure from the group’s previous songs.

"It has a different coming-of-age feel compared to ‘I Don’t Care.’ It talks about growing pains, but it’s not just sad — it’s also about growth and progress," she said.

The album’s production team has drawn particular attention. Lyricist Kim Eana and producer Ryan Jhun participated in most of the tracks, shaping the overall direction of the album. The only exception, "Moves Like Ciara," was produced by rapper Giriboy and Yook Gun-hyung.

Mia expressed her appreciation for working with the producers.

"It was an honor just to work with Kim Eana. The lyrics in the bridge are especially emotional and meaningful," she said.

Yihyun added that the recording process required careful emotional delivery.

"Kim Eana guided us to focus on emotions while recording because her lyrics are very detailed. Ryan Jhun was very energetic and supportive throughout the process, which gave us a lot of strength," she said.

The group also received encouragement from Psy, the head of P Nation.

"He told us that every track felt like it could succeed and encouraged us to do our best since we were given such great songs," Beni said.

Looking ahead, Yihyun shared the group’s goal for this promotion cycle.

"To be honest, our goal is to win first place on a music show and perform an encore. It would be an honor if we could achieve that, and we’ll do our best," she said.