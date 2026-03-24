The Embassy of India in Seoul and the National Museum of Korean Democracy on Tuesday opened an exhibition highlighting the human cost of terrorism and the importance of democratic values.

“Human Cost of Terrorism” presents images, videos and testimonies documenting the impact of terrorist acts across continents, underscoring the need for stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism.

The exhibition runs March 24-25 and is open to the public.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lee Jae-oh, president of the Korea Democracy Foundation, emphasized both the venue's symbolic significance and the urgency of collective action.

“What was once a place where freedom and human rights were denied has now become a space that reminds us of the value of democracy and the dignity of human rights,” Lee said. “It is therefore especially meaningful that this exhibition is held in such a place.”

“Democracy is never given; it is a value that has been protected through countless sacrifices and solidarity,” he added. “We must remember these tragedies and work together to ensure that they are never repeated.”

Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gaurang Lal Das highlighted shared democratic values underpinning the “Special Strategic Partnership” between India and South Korea, while calling for a coordinated global response to terrorism.

“Terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere … No nation can tackle terrorism alone,” Das said. “Our response must be coordinated, resolute and global.”

He added that democracies are often primary targets of terrorism. “These are the first places where the forces of terror seek to strike to undermine stability, erode civil liberties, foster fear, polarize societies and discredit democratic governments,” he said. “Terrorism tries to kill values, not just innocents.”

Rep. Kim Jae-won of the Rebuilding Korea Party also stressed the role of cultural cooperation in promoting shared values.

“Culture is the backbone of such humanitarian values,” she said, expressing hope that India and South Korea would continue working together to advance both cultural peace and democratic principles.