Power grip reaffirmed: Kim Jong-un’s reappointment signals continued dominance, marking his third term atop North Korea’s top governing body.
Institutional shift emerging: Analysts say changes point to a more formalized state structure, strengthening Kim’s authority within institutions.
Title language change: New labels like “head of state” replace “supreme leader,” emphasizing institutional legitimacy over personal hierarchy.
Ideology personalization: References to past leaders have vanished, indicating a shift toward a Kim-centered ideological system.
Leadership reshuffle: Commission expanded and restructured, sidelining inter-Korean figures while elevating party control and internal governance roles.
Hardline Korea stance: Moves suggest a pivot toward treating South Korea as a hostile state, abandoning reunification rhetoric.
Constitutional overhaul looms: Potential revisions may codify the “two states” doctrine, signaling a major policy break and possible bid for global normalization.
Full article here.
mkjung@heraldcorp.com