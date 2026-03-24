North Korea held the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang on Sunday, reappointing Kim Jong-un as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, Korean Central Television reported on Monday. (KCTV-Yonhap)
North Korea held the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang on Sunday, reappointing Kim Jong-un as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, Korean Central Television reported on Monday. (KCTV-Yonhap)

Power grip reaffirmed: Kim Jong-un’s reappointment signals continued dominance, marking his third term atop North Korea’s top governing body.

Institutional shift emerging: Analysts say changes point to a more formalized state structure, strengthening Kim’s authority within institutions.

Title language change: New labels like “head of state” replace “supreme leader,” emphasizing institutional legitimacy over personal hierarchy.

Ideology personalization: References to past leaders have vanished, indicating a shift toward a Kim-centered ideological system.

Leadership reshuffle: Commission expanded and restructured, sidelining inter-Korean figures while elevating party control and internal governance roles.

Hardline Korea stance: Moves suggest a pivot toward treating South Korea as a hostile state, abandoning reunification rhetoric.

Constitutional overhaul looms: Potential revisions may codify the “two states” doctrine, signaling a major policy break and possible bid for global normalization.

Full article here.


mkjung@heraldcorp.com