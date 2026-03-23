President Lee Jae Myung underscored the importance of self-reliant defense as he chaired a pangovernment meeting aimed at strengthening South Korea’s integrated defense system against a range of security contingencies.

Lee presided over the Central Integrated Defense Council at Yeongbingwan, the state guest house at Cheong Wa Dae, on Monday afternoon, marking his first time chairing the body since taking office. Those in attendance included military, police, fire, government and civilian officials.

Lee underscored that “the most critical element of national security ultimately lies in integrated defense capability, and at its core is national defense.”

“National defense is not something we can entrust to others. It is a fundamental responsibility that we must ultimately bear ourselves,” he said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

“We must ensure that, under any circumstances, we can defend ourselves without relying on external assistance,” added Lee, stressing that South Korea is more than able to do so. "This is the time to have firm confidence in ourselves.”

Lee noted that South Korea’s defense strength overwhelmingly surpasses North Korea’s, citing estimates that the South's annual military spending amounts to roughly 1.4 times the North’s entire gross domestic product.

The country ranks fifth in the world in military power, said Lee, apparently referring to the 2026 Military Strength Ranking released by Global Firepower in January. South Korea placed fifth in conventional military strength for a third consecutive year, behind only the United States, Russia, China and India.

According to Lee, the country’s defense industry has become strong enough to draw envy around the world.

Regarding the meeting itself, Lee said that “the Central Integrated Defense Council has played a key role in establishing and reviewing South Korea’s integrated defense posture since it was first convened in 1968.”

According to Cheong Wa Dae, the Joint Chiefs of Staff was to brief attendees on the status and direction of the national defense framework, while the Ministry of the Interior and Safety would present an assessment of civil defense readiness and related policy plans. The National Intelligence Service was also expected to provide its outlook on North Korea’s security situation for the year.

Participants were also set to discuss key contingency scenarios, including response measures for large-scale explosions at gas or oil storage facilities that could cause significant casualties and economic damage.

The council meeting is held under the enforcement decree of the Unified Defense Act, which requires government agencies to formulate and implement policies to strengthen national defense capabilities and maintain a unified defense framework. The decree also mandates that the council be convened at least once a year to assess progress and reinforce coordination.

Under current law, the prime minister typically chairs the council, but the President may preside depending on the circumstances. In the previous administration, then-President Yoon Suk Yeol presided over the meetings in 2023 and 2024.

Lee’s decision to chair this year’s session underscores the importance of strengthening the integrated defense system, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.

The meeting brought together a broad range of officials from across the government. Attendees included Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, ministers and vice ministers and head of Korea Communications Commission Kim Jong-cheol.

Military officials attending included Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Jin Yong-sung, the chiefs of staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and Deputy Commander of the Korea-US Combined Forces Command Gen. Kim Sung-min. National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok was also present.

Acting National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoo Jae-seong, provincial police chiefs, the Korea Coast Guard commissioner and regional coast guard chiefs, as well as the National Fire Agency commissioner Kim Seung-ryong and regional fire chiefs, took part in the meeting.

Local governments were represented by the governors of North Jeolla Province and Jeju Island, acting heads from several regions, and vice mayors or vice governors from other major cities and provinces.

Civilian participants included head of the Korea Veterans Association Shin Sang-tae and representatives from key state-run entities such as Korea Gas Corp.