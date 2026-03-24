Renault Korea said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Busan Metropolitan Government to invest in additional facilities for electric powertrain vehicle production at its Busan plant.

The agreement, signed Monday, is part of the company’s investment plan announced at the APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025, aimed at expanding capacity for electrified models.

The Busan plant has already been upgraded to support flexible production. Last year, Renault Korea installed 68 new facilities, enabling a single mixed-production line to manufacture internal combustion engine, hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The plant currently produces hybrid models such as the Filante, Grand Koleos and Arkana, as well as the all-electric Polestar 4.

With the upgrades, the facility can produce up to eight models across four platforms on a single line. It has also been designated as one of Renault Group’s five global production hubs under its “futuREady” strategy, underscoring its role in strengthening markets outside Europe.

Busan City said it is considering adopting the Filante as an official government vehicle.

The Filante is a new E-segment crossover that combines SUV practicality with sedan-level comfort and quietness. It features Renault’s signature illuminated lozenge logo, a premium lounge-style interior and a hybrid E-Tech powertrain delivering up to 250 horsepower, along with AI-based connectivity services.