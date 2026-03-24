Boston Dynamics, the robotics arm of Hyundai Motor Group, is participating as a key player in The Special Competitive Studies Project, a private think tank shaping US robotics strategy.

Established in 2021, SCSP is a nonpartisan, nonprofit private organization that studies the impact of technologies such as AI, robotics and semiconductors on national security.

SCSP has recently launched the National Security Commission on Robotics for Advanced Manufacturing, which SCSP CEO Yili Bajraktari, Republican Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina and Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan will co-chair.

Backed by bipartisan leadership, the commission moves beyond an advisory body and is expected to serve as an extensive policy planning institution. Following a one-year term, its advisory results will be unveiled in March 2027.

The group features broad participation from stakeholders across the robotics and physical AI landscape. Boston Dynamics — represented by Vice President Brendan Schulman — will participate as a representative of the physical AI sector.

Participants also include industry giants such as Nvidia and AMD, as well as academic partners Michigan University, Ohio State University and the MIT Industrial Performance Center.

The commission aims to bridge the gap between research and real-world deployment by establishing a national framework that links public and private investment and fosters talent in robotics.

The US government is increasingly prioritizing the robotics sector amid intensifying global competition. On March 10, the US Department of Commerce met with industry leaders to discuss governmental support plans aimed at bolstering the nation’s competitive edge.

“We anticipate to see clear policy direction through active governmental support,” said Schulman, who was present at the meeting.