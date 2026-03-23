Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his reelection as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, expressing hope for stronger bilateral relations, the Kremlin said Monday.

According to the North's Korean Central News Agency, Kim was reappointed to the highest post of the commission at the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly held on Sunday.

It marked his third consecutive term since the commission was created in 2016 as the country's top policy guidance body.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your reelection as Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

"Russia highly values your personal contribution to strengthening the friendly, allied relationship between our countries. We will naturally continue our close cooperation to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. This undoubtedly serves the fundamental interests of both our nations," he added.

Russia and North Korea have been deepening ties in recent years, signing a mutual defense treaty in 2024. North Korea has also sent troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing Monday that Kim has a standing invitation to visit Russia, adding that Moscow "will always be happy" to welcome him, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

"Once the dates for this visit are agreed upon through diplomatic and other channels, such a visit will take place," Peskov said.

Putin invited Kim to visit Russia after holding a summit with him in Pyongyang in June 2024, and reiterated the proposal when they met in China in September last year. (Yonhap)