Hybe has opened a new pop-up store space at its headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul, offering fans a dedicated venue to experience its artists’ content, the company said Monday.

The pop-up space will be operated in line with Hybe artists' releases. Each pop-up will feature a concept tailored to the artist’s album theme, with the design and layout changing accordingly to create an immersive, artist-specific experience.

The large-scale LED panel at the front of the pop-up store is its key feature, according to Hybe. Measuring 17.5 meters wide and 4 meters high, the screen will display visuals such as music videos and thematic content tied to each album.

The newly installed pop-up space hosted a pop-up event for BTS, titled “BTS Pop-up: Arirang,” on March 20, coinciding with the release of the group’s latest album, “Arirang,” on the same day. The pop-up is scheduled to run through April 12.

Visitors to Hybe’s pop-up space will not only be able to enjoy visual content tied to the artists’ album, but also explore exhibits related to the group and purchase official merchandise.

Hybe has previously held pop-up events in line with artists’ album release schedules at external venues. However, the new in-house space, according to Hybe, is “expected to allow for more consistent and accessible fan experiences.”

To manage crowd flow and ensure a comfortable visitor experience, entry to the pop-up will be operated through a reservation system via the global fan platform Weverse.

Details on upcoming pop-ups will be announced through Hybe Merch’s official X account as well as artists’ Weverse communities.