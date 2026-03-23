Samsung Biologics said Monday it has launched in-house master cell bank production and vector construction services, strengthening its contract development organization capabilities and accelerating drug development timelines.

The company introduced the services at a webinar held March 19, titled “Accelerating Vector Construction-to-IND: Achieving a 9-Month Timeline Through Integrated Cell Line Development.”

By internalizing processes previously outsourced to external partners, Samsung Biologics aims to reduce the need to transfer drug candidates and sensitive data to third parties. The move is expected to shorten development timelines, improve data consistency and strengthen protection of clients’ intellectual property.

The company also outlined a development framework that enables completion of the process from vector construction to Investigational New Drug submission within nine months, as part of its end-to-end service strategy.

Master cell bank production and vector construction are key steps in manufacturing antibody therapeutics. Vectors act as gene delivery systems, inserting the genetic instructions needed for antibody production into cells. Master cell banks are created by selecting and scaling high-quality cells under strict good manufacturing practice standards.

“By internalizing cell line development services, we aim to become a faster and more reliable partner in our clients’ drug development,” said Lee Sang-myung, vice president in charge of CDO development at Samsung Biologics. “We will continue to expand our technologies and services to deliver tailored solutions.”