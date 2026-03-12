Samsung Biologics has highlighted its contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO, capabilities at Biologics Manufacturing Asia 2026 in Singapore, receiving a bioprocessing excellence award during the two-day event.

According to Samsung Biologics on Thursday, the Korean CDMO leader presented its top-notch CDO technologies and services at the conference on Wednesday. Lim Heon-chang, director of formulation development at Samsung Biologics’ CDO division, introduced case studies of the firm’s high-concentration formulation development platform S-Hicon.

S-Hicon, launched in 2024 to support the development of high-concentration biopharmaceuticals, has been receiving more interest from clients as high-concentration drugs can reduce patients’ dosing burden while lowering transportation and storage costs compared with low-concentration drugs.

Alongside S-Hicon, Samsung Biologics currently boasts nine CDO-related technical platforms, including Developic, a platform for evaluating the development feasibility of drug candidates, S-CHOice, a self-developed cell line platform, and S-CHOsient, a transient expression platform.

Samsung Biologics received the Bioprocessing Excellence in Korea Award during the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2026, held on the sidelines of the main conference. The Korean CDMO was recognized for its strong process development capabilities and global-standard manufacturing and quality systems that enable end-to-end support for clients’ biopharmaceutical development.

Marking its 13th edition, the BMA, one of the biggest biopharmaceutical technology conferences in Asia, was held between Wednesday and Thursday with about 1,200 participants and 500 companies attending.