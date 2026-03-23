Kard's Somin will release her first solo EP “Unveil” on April 2, her agency DSP Media announced Monday.

As the album title suggests, she will lay her thoughts bare and portray her true self through music.

The group's main vocalist has been expanding her musical spectrum. In 2024, she featured on a track with groupmate BM for his solo endeavour, and last year she released "I'm Toxic" as a soundtrack to the drama "No Mercy."

Meanwhile, the co-ed group of four will hold a stand-alone concert in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 27, extending its international tour “Drift.” The tour, titled after the group's eighth EP, began last year and spanned three cities in Asia and six in North America.