A quick decision by police officers to drive on the wrong side of the road helped rescue a young child, according to the official YouTube channel of the National Police Agency.

The NPA recently posted a video featuring Busan Haeundae Police officers, who were dispatched to a street in U-dong district to direct traffic after an accident on March 12. A honking car approached a patrol vehicle, where a woman told them her child was having a seizure and difficulty breathing due to a fever.

Officials of the U-dong substation immediately took the woman and the child in their car, but they were blocked by a severely congested road. The officer behind the wheel decided to drive in the opposite lane, quickly finding the route to the nearest hospital.

"The child made a full recovery and was discharged, thanks to the efforts of the police officers and citizens making way (for the patrol car)," the NPA said in the video.

"Do note that this (driving the wrong direction) was done under special circumstances by a police officer, who had detailed knowledge of the surrounding areas. You must never try this yourselves," the video warned.