Incheon International Airport Corp. announced Sunday it will display farewell messages for BTS fans from around the world who attended the group's concerts in Seoul on Saturday and are now departing the country. The messages read "We Purple you, Army" and "The Best Moment Is Yet To Come" in English, and "See You Again in Korea" in Korean. The signs will be displayed through Wednesday across departure boards in Terminals 1 and 2. The airport operator said the messages were intended to offer departing fans a special send-off experience unique to Incheon International Airport. (Incheon International Airport Corp.)