Fans gather hours early as authorities manage one of the city’s largest events in years with strict safety measures

Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul transformed into a massive open-air concert venue on Saturday, as an estimated 260,000 people gathered from around the world to watch BTS’ first group performance in three years and nine months.

The turnout marked the largest crowd in the area since the street celebrations in the Gwanghwamun area during the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea Japan, which drew 200,000-250,000 people.

As early as noon, BTS fans — known as Army — began arriving to bask in the atmosphere and connect with fellow supporters. Many did not have tickets to enter the main viewing area but came anyway to be part of the moment.

"I came last night to watch the BTS concert and take part in the other activities," said Emily Monro, an Australian fan. "I’ll be happy just seeing any of the members."

Some international fans already have tickets for BTS’ upcoming world tour opening shows at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province from April 9 to 12, but they still made the trip for the one-off Gwanghwamun event.

Kim Suda, another Australian fan who arrived in Seoul on Thursday, said she plans to stay for four weeks to attend both performances.

"I think the Gwanghwamun show is a statement — it’s like announcing that the king is back," she said. "That’s why I wanted to come, to be around other Armys. I’ve already met people from Mexico, Chile and more."

Dian, an Indonesian fan dressed in an Arirang-themed hanbok, arrived in Seoul on the morning of the show and plans to return in April for the world tour.

"I came just for the Gwanghwamun show, and I’ll stay here for five days," she said. "I’ll go back to Indonesia and come back again for the Goyang show on April 9."

She added that the full-group comeback made the event especially meaningful.

"This is their first comeback in almost four years. I’m so excited to see all the members," she said. "Over the past two years, I only got to see Jin and J-Hope."

Jeanne and Rozenn, two French fans living in Korea, also joined the crowd early to enjoy the festival-like atmosphere.

"We have high expectations for this show. We’ve already listened to the new album, and it’s really good," Rozenn said.

"We got tickets last week, so we’re really happy to be part of this," Jeanne added.

Across the Gwanghwamun area, cafes and restaurants rolled out BTS-themed promotions and campaigns, adding to the celebratory mood.

Authorities deployed around 15,000 personnel, including police and firefighters, to manage the crowd. A total of 31 entry gates were installed at the square, each equipped with metal detectors to screen for prohibited items.

Pedestrian traffic was also carefully controlled, with designated walking lanes to keep crowds moving and prevent congestion.

Emergency preparedness measures were visible throughout the area. Digital screens displayed emergency alerts, and a live evacuation drill was conducted ahead of the event, with instructions provided in both Korean and English. Volunteers on-site guided attendees using illuminated batons.

Hours before the performance, BTS shared a message through its agency Big Hit Music, acknowledging the scale of the event.

"We feel the pressure of performing at such a globally watched event, but that makes us even more determined to deliver a great performance," the group said.