Former Big Bang member T.O.P will release his first solo album since debut, marking a major return to music after more than a decade.

According to a Friday announcement by his agency, Topspot Pictures, the rapper will release "Another Dimension" on April 3 across major streaming platforms.

The album marks T.O.P’s first solo project in 13 years since the 2013 digital single "Doom Dada." He took the lead in producing the new album, overseeing the project over an extended period.

In recent weeks, T.O.P has unveiled a series of teaser videos through his official social media channels, offering a glimpse into the album’s concept and visual direction.

The teasers highlight his striking visuals and cinematic style, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

The first teaser, titled "Studio54," introduced the comeback with unique typography and sound design, while a follow-up teaser for "Desperado" showcased a film-like mise-en-scene and hinted at a new musical direction.

"Another Dimension" is set to be released at 6 p.m., with preorders opening at 3 p.m. on March 20 through various online music retailers.