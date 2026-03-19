토요일 광화문 컴백 공연을 앞두고, 서울 곳곳에서 BTS의 발자취를 따라 걷는 아미들을 만났다.

[코리아헤럴드=박태미 기자] “믿기지 않아요. 제가 여기 있다는 게.”

우즈베키스탄에서 온 소디크조노바 샤크리조다는 서울 광화문광장 한복판에서 BTS 공식 응원봉인 ‘아미밤’을 손에 들고, 수년간 화면으로만 보던 도시를 바라보며 잠시 멈춰 섰다. 며칠 후, 바로 이 장소에서 BTS가 공연을 펼칠 예정이다. 여러 차례 비자 발급을 시도한 끝에 BTS 컴백을 며칠 앞두고 서울에 도착한 샤크리조다는 “그들이 저를 치유했어요”라며, BTS와 같은 시간과 공간에 있다는 사실이 깊은 의미로 다가온다고 말했다.

샤크리조다는 최근 서울을 찾은 수많은 해외 팬들 중 한 명이다. BTS 컴백을 앞두고 서울 곳곳은 팬들, 이른바 ‘아미’들의 비공식 집결지로 변하고 있다.

수년간 화면 속에서만 BTS를 접해온 팬들에게 지금의 서울은 꿈꾸던 세계가 현실이 된 듯한 공간이다. 성수, 홍대, 명동 등지에서는 빌딩 외벽을 가득 채운 광고판이 BTS 멤버들의 얼굴로 거리를 수놓고 있다.

스웨덴 출신으로 현재 한국에 거주 중인 12년 차 아미 린네아 린드그렌은 “정말 비현실적인 느낌이에요”라며 “하이브 본사를 지날 때면 ‘지금 저 안에 있겠구나’라는 생각이 들어요”라고 말했다.

최근 몇 주 동안 아미들은 세계 각지에서 서울로 몰려들었다. BTS 컴백 일정이 올 초에야 확정되면서, 장거리 팬들은 콘서트 일정을 정확히 알지 못한 채 여행을 계획해야 했다.

네덜란드에서 온 디그나 딩만은 14시간 비행 끝에 서울에 도착했지만, BTS 광화문 무료 콘서트가 열리기 며칠 전 한국을 떠나야 하는 상황이다.

그는 “미리 알았다면 더 오래 머물렀을 텐데 아쉬워요. 그래도 유럽 공연은 볼 수 있을 것 같아요. 브뤼셀이나 런던 공연이요”라고 말했다.

반면 일부 팬들은 방문 시점을 ‘운’으로 받아들였다.

이탈리아에서 온 가이아 보르도니, 일레니아 콘트로노, 발레리아 드 마르티노는 “계획한 건 아니었지만 BTS 컴백과 시기가 맞아 운이 좋았다”고 말했다.

필리핀 출신 티시 가탄은 “이번 주가 매우 특별할 것 같다는 생각이 들어 친구 벨라 서먼과 급히 서울 여행을 계획했다”고 말했다.

서울, ‘Map of the Soul’ 투어

서울을 찾은 팬들은 BTS의 흔적을 따라가는 이른바 ‘BTS 성지 순례’ 코스를 밟는다. 용산 하이브 본사에서 출발해 강남의 옛 빅히트 사옥, 멤버들이 연습생 시절 자주 찾았던 카페와 식당, 서울숲까지 이어지며, 일부 팬들은 부산까지 발걸음을 옮기기도 한다.

디그만은 “RM 벤치와 옛 빅히트 건물, 지민 아버지의 카페까지 다녀왔어요. 지민이 한때 머물렀던 곳에 제가 서 있다는 느낌이 정말 특별했어요”라고 말했다.

샤크리조다는 “‘봄날’ 뮤직비디오 촬영지를 찾았을 때 눈물이 났다”며, 좋아하는 노래 속 장소를 직접 방문하는 경험이 특히 의미 있게 다가왔다고 전했다.

이들 장소에서의 우연한 만남 역시 팬들의 경험을 더욱 풍성하게 만든다. 강남의 ‘유정식당’에서는 BTS가 연습생 시절 자주 찾던 식당 주인과 이야기를 나눴고, 이후에는 BTS 멤버들과 일해봤다는 택시 기사를 우연히 만나 멤버들의 초창기 시절에 대한 이야기를 들을 수 있었다고 보르도니, 콘트로노, 드 마르티노는 전했다.

뜻밖의 순간은 또 다른 곳에서도 찾아온다.

콘트로노는 웃으며 “며칠 전 밤 이태원에 있었는데, 정국이 그냥 옆을 지나갔어요. 같은 공간에 있다는 게 신기했고… ‘아, 진짜 사람이구나’라는 생각이 들었어요”라고 회상했다.

가탄 역시 한남동에서 비슷한 경험을 했다고 전했다. 그는 이를 ‘델루루(delulu)’한 상황이라고 표현했다. ‘delusional(망상적인)’에서 파생된 이 단어는, 좋아하는 멤버를 우연히 마주치는 등 마치 K드라마 같은 비현실적인 순간을 의미한다.

그는 “늦은 시간이었고… 많이 바빠 보였어요. 선을 지키고 싶었어요”라고 말했다.

그 순간은 ‘만약에’라는 여운으로 남았지만, 가탄은 한국에서는 그런 예상치 못한 만남도 실제로 일어날 수 있다는 점을 다시 느꼈다고 했다.

그는 웃으며 “우리는 그저 있어야 할 곳에 있을 뿐이에요. 어딘가에서 마주칠 수도 있겠죠. 인연이라면 결국 만나게 될 거예요”라고 말했다.

보라빛으로 물든 도시

공식 행사와 팝업 외에도 팬들은 서울 곳곳에서 BTS의 흔적을 마주한다. BTS 관련 현수막부터 매장 프로모션까지, 예상치 못한 방식으로 그들의 존재를 느낄 수 있다.

해 질 무렵 광화문광장에서는 거리 색소폰 연주자가 BTS의 노래를 연주한다. 교통 소음과 무대 설치 준비가 어우러진 가운데, 부드러운 선율이 광장을 가로지른다. 아직은 비교적 차분한 분위기지만, 콘서트 당일 수십만 명의 팬들로 가득 찰 모습을 미리 짐작하게 한다.

올해 K팝에서 가장 주목받을 순간을 앞두고, 서울은 잠시나마 아미의 도시로 새롭게 재구성되고 있다.

딩만은 “그들이 걸었던 길을 따라 걷는" 모든 순간이 특별하게 느껴진다고 말했다.

기사 원문

'BTS Pilgrimage': Fans walk in BTS’ footsteps, share Seoul moments ahead of concert

From planned itineraries to chance encounters, global fans trace the group’s history across Seoul as anticipation builds

“It’s incredible. I can’t believe that I’m here.”

Sodikjonova Shakhrizoda paused in the middle of Gwanghwamun Square, her "Army Bomb," BTS' official light stick, in hand, taking in the city she had only seen through screens for years. In a few days, BTS will perform on the same ground she stands on. Shakhrizoda had made the trip from Uzbekistan after multiple attempts to secure a visa, arriving just days before the long-awaited BTS comeback.

“They healed me,” she said, adding that being here, in the same time and place as BTS, felt deeply meaningful.

Shakhrizoda is one of many international fans who have recently traveled to Seoul as anticipation builds around the group’s return. Parts of the capital have turned into informal gathering points for BTS fans, known collectively as Army, in what has quickly become a global movement.

In districts such as Seongsu, Hongdae and Myeongdong, billboards stretch across building facades, filling entire streets with close-ups of K-pop idols. For fans who have spent years following K-pop through the confines of their screens, the immersive experience feels immediate.

“It’s very surreal,” said Linnea Lindgren from Sweden, who now lives in Korea after having been a fan of BTS for 12 years. "You pass Hybe (parent company of BTS' agency) and think, they’re probably inside right now.”

In recent weeks, fans have been arriving from around the world. Outside Hybe headquarters in Yongsan, visitors gather throughout the day, speaking different languages but moving through the same routine: taking photos, filming videos or pausing to rest on the park benches just outside the building.

For many, the timing of their visit was unintentional.

“It was a coincidence,” said Digna Dingeman, visiting from the Netherlands. She arrived after a 14-hour journey but will leave Seoul just days before BTS’ free concert at Gwanghwamun Square.

“So sad,” she said. “If I knew, I would have stayed longer. But I’ll see them in Europe. Maybe Brussels or London,” referring to the group's upcoming Arirang World Tour starting in April.

Because the comeback schedule was not fully confirmed months in advance, long-distance travelers often had to commit to their trips without knowing if they would overlap with the group’s activities.

Others, however, describe their timing differently.

“We didn’t plan it,” said Gaia Bordoni, Ylenia Contorno and Valeria De Martino from Italy, who are visiting Korea together for the third time. “But BTS is coming back, so we were lucky.”

Some fans made last-minute decisions based on expectation rather than confirmation.

“I knew it would be a very eventful week,” said Tish Gatan from the Philippines, who invited her friend, Bella Thurman, to join her on a short-notice trip.

Tracing ‘Map of the Soul’ through Seoul

Once in Seoul, many visitors follow a route shaped by BTS history, the so-called BTS pilgrimage. The route often starts in Yongsan, then shifts toward Gangnam — past former agency buildings and into small restaurants and cafes tied to the group’s trainee years. From there, it extends outward to places like Seoul Forest or, for some, as far as Busan.

“I went to the RM bench, the old Big Hit building and Jimin’s father’s cafe (in Busan),” Dingeman said. “It felt like Jimin was there once, and now I’m there too.”

For some, visiting these places carries a more personal weight.

“I cried when I visited the ‘Spring Day’ filming location,” said Shakhrizoda, recalling how seeing the seaside bus stop from the music video of her favorite song stayed with her.

Encounters around these locations also shape the experience. At Yoojung Sikdang, a restaurant in Gangnam frequented by BTS during their early years, Bordoni, Contorno and De Martino said they spoke with the owner and later ran into a taxi driver who had worked with all of the BTS members, sharing stories about their early years.

Other moments come unexpectedly.

“The other night, we were in Itaewon, and Jungkook was just going around,” Contorno recalled, laughing. “It was, like, he was in the same place as us … and we were like, ‘Oh.’ It makes you realize, he’s real.”

Gatan remembered a similar moment in Hannam-dong, describing what she called a “delulu” situation. Derived from “delusional,” the term refers to those unreal, K-drama-like encounters — like unexpectedly running into one's favourite group member, or bias.

Only this time, for Gatan, it actually happened. She had been shopping in the area when she spotted one of the BTS members nearby, but chose not to approach him.

“It was late ... and he seemed really busy,” Gatan said. “I was respecting boundaries.”

While the moment lingers as a quiet what-if, she said it reaffirmed that even the most unlikely encounters can happen in Korea.

“We’re just going to be around wherever we’re meant to be,” she said with a laugh. “Maybe they’ll pop up somewhere. If it’s meant, it’ll happen.”

The city in purple

Outside of official events and pop-ups, fans also encounter smaller, unexpected traces of BTS across the city, from BTS-related banners to retail promotions.

At sundown in Gwanghwamun Square, a street saxophonist plays BTS songs, the soft melodies echoing across the plaza amid traffic hums and the bustle of stage preparations in the background. The scene remains calm for now, but it offers a glimpse of what the space might feel like once it fills with hundreds of thousands of fans on Saturday, the day of the concert.

As Seoul prepares for one of the most closely watched moments in K-pop this year, the city is being reshaped and personalized, however briefly, by the movement of fans who have traveled across the world to be part of it.

“It feels really special to walk where they walked,” Dingeman said.