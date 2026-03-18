Forecast predicts 0% chance of rain, mild spring temperatures on Saturday when BTS takes the stage at Gwanghwamun Square

Near-perfect spring weather is in store for Saturday, the day of the K-pop megaband BTS' comeback concert in Seoul, with daytime highs reaching around 15 degrees Celsius, Korea's weather agency said Wednesday.

However, those attending the outdoor concert should be mindful of the sharp temperature swings typical of springtime in Korea, and are advised to dress in layers and bring a jacket.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, temperatures are expected to drop to around 4 degrees Celsius after 8 p.m. Saturday, when the event takes place, and fall further by the time it ends. The day’s low is forecast to reach about 1 degree.

Similar weather is forecast on the eve of the concert, as temperatures rise to around 14 degrees during the day and drop to about 6 degrees in the evening.

Officials recommend lighter outerwear such as jackets, field jackets and knitwear for temperatures of 12-16 degrees C, and heavier coats, thermal wear, leggings or leather jackets for temperatures between 5-8 degrees C.

While spring rain is sweeping across much of the country Wednesday, skies are expected to clear in time for the concert. The KMA forecast says there is zero chance of rain on Saturday.

One drawback to the otherwise favorable weather forecast is poor air quality.

Ultrafine dust concentrations are forecast to be "bad" in Seoul on Saturday, as spring typically brings an influx of airborne pollutants from China into stagnant air over the Korean Peninsula, according to meteorologists.

Authorities estimate that around 260,000 people will gather at the square. Police will deploy about 6,500 personnel and install 31 gates along the concert zone to prevent overcrowding.

Traffic controls will also be in place in the area. Sejong-daero, which surrounds the square, will be closed to vehicles from Friday night through 6 a.m. Sunday, from Gwanghwamun to the City Hall intersection.