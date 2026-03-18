$32 'Army Bomb' reportedly being traded at 500% of its retail price on second-hand markets

Ahead of BTS’ long-awaited comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square this weekend, as well as their April concert in Goyang, demand for the group’s official light sticks is surging across online resale platforms, triggering price increases and supply shortages.

The Army Bomb is the official BTS light stick used by fans, known as Army, at the group's concerts or performances to show support. The latest Army Bomb is the band’s fourth version and its first light stick to be released in six years.

Light sticks like the Army Bomb have become an essential part of K-pop fan culture. While originally used as simple cheering tools, they have evolved into symbolic merchandise representing each group’s identity through distinct colors, logos and designs. In recent years, their function has expanded to include Bluetooth synchronization, allowing the light sticks to be integrated into concert production and enhancing the overall audience experience.

The latest Army Bomb particularly drew attention for new features, such as its color range of nine different colors, as well as the “color shaking mode,” which changes the color of the light stick as one shakes it.

According to secondhand marketplace Bunjang, searches for “BTS light stick” jumped 438 percent from the previous month and 1,764 percent year-on-year, while total transaction value rose 136 percent over the same period. Other BTS-related keywords, such as “BTS concert” and “BTS tickets” also ranked among the top-searched terms in March, pointing to a simultaneous rise in demand for both concert access and merchandise.

Bunjang also noted that some listings were sold within 30 minutes of being posted, indicating a growing supply-demand imbalance.

Prices for BTS’ official light stick have also climbed significantly.

While the latest version, released in February 2026, retails for 49,000 won ($32) on Weverse Shop, resale prices on secondhand market platforms range between 100,000 won and 200,000 won, with some transactions reaching as high as 300,000 won. Though the Army Bomb was available for purchase through Weverse twice since its release, the light stick sold out within minutes of it being released.

The trend extends beyond Korea, with similar listings appearing on Japan-based resale platform Mercari, indicating growing overseas demand.

According to another domestic resale platform, Kream, transaction volume for light sticks between March 10 and Monday surged by 513 percent compared to the previous week, with transactions reaching as high as 300,000 won.

“Ahead of BTS’ comeback concert, fans are actively preparing for the event, and even driving demand for older versions of the band’s light sticks that are no longer widely available,” said an official at Bunjang.

BTS is set to release its fifth album, “Arirang,” at 1 p.m. on March 20. The group will then hold its comeback concert, “BTS The Comeback: Arirang” at Gwanghwamun Square the next day at 8 p.m., which will be BTS’ first full-group performance in more than three years.