SK Telecom said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sweden’s Ericsson to expand cooperation on artificial intelligence-powered mobile network technologies.

The partnership will focus on joint research and testing across key areas, including AI-based radio access networks, or AI-RAN, 5G evolution, open and autonomous networks, security and 6G standardization.

In AI-RAN, the companies aim to develop networks that can learn and predict channel conditions in real time to optimize performance, security and energy efficiency.

For open and autonomous networks, they will explore automation technologies to improve operational efficiency in multivendor environments.

The partnership also includes the adoption of a zero-trust security framework to enhance real-time threat detection and response.

Looking ahead to 6G, the two companies will collaborate on next-generation technologies such as advanced spectrum strategies, massive MIMO and integrated sensing and communication.

SK Telecom said the collaboration is aimed at strengthening global competitiveness and accelerating the evolution of next-generation networks.

“Our partnership with Ericsson will serve as a key driver in advancing AI-powered networks and preparing for the 6G era,” said Yu Tak-ki, head of SK Telecom’s Network Technology Office.

Ericsson said the cooperation would help accelerate commercialization by linking standardization efforts with real-world deployments.