Police are investigating a school official who was found in possession of live ammunition at a school in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, the Ansan Sangnok Police Station said Wednesday.

The man, in his 50s, was found with three rounds of ammunition after police were dispatched following a report. Authorities plan to investigate him on suspicion of violating the Act on the Safety Management of Guns, Swords, and Explosives.

The ammunition, including live and blank rounds for a K2 rifle, was reportedly found at an unspecified location in the past and kept in his possession, according to police.

The K2 rifle is the standard-issue firearm of the South Korean military.

Under South Korean law, private possession of weapons, including firearms, swords and ammunition, is tightly restricted. Anyone who discovers or acquires such items must report them to police within 24 hours.

Military authorities confirmed the rounds were military-grade and have since collected them. Police are investigating how the man came into possession of the ammunition and brought it onto school grounds.