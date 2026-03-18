Korean vaccine-maker to receive W4b from RIGHT Foundation

SK Bioscience said Wednesday it has secured funding from the Research Investment for Global Health Technology Foundation to advance the clinical development of RSM01, a monoclonal antibody candidate aimed at preventing respiratory syncytial virus, strengthening its presence in the global infectious disease market.

According to SK Bioscience, the RIGHT Foundation agreed to provide 4 billion won ($2.7 million) — the largest grant available per project — to the Korean vaccine developer. With the funding, SK Bioscience plans to speed up a Phase 1b clinical trial of RSM01 in infants.

SK Bioscience earlier acquired the license of RSM01 from the Gates Medical Research Institute, a nonprofit biotechnology entity backed up by the Bill Gates Foundation. US firm Adimab and the Gates MRI initially designed the monoclonal antibody candidate and completed early research and its Phase 1a clinical trial.

RSM01 aims at providing seasonal protection against RSV with a single dose for newborns and infants. Preclinical studies demonstrated that the antibody effectively inhibited viral infection and replication, while Phase 1a trials in adults showed favorable safety, tolerability and durability consistent with its intended design.

Through the licensing agreement, SK Bioscience secured exclusive global commercialization rights except for India and countries supported by global vaccine alliance Gavi. The company said it will look to pursue a dual strategy of maximizing commercial value in advanced markets while ensuring affordable access in low-income countries through large-scale manufacturing.

According to Evaluate Pharma, the global market for RSV preventive antibodies is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, driven by expanding immunization programs and limited availability of existing treatments.

“This funding agreement recognizes both the potential of the technology licensed from the Gates MRI and our commitment to protecting global public health,” said Park Jin-seon, chief operating officer of SK Bioscience.

“By leveraging SK bioscience’s world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, we will develop a globally competitive product.”