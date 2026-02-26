SK Bioscience said Thursday it has secured its first European Union-backed vaccine development project alongside German subsidiary IDT Biologika, marking a key milestone one year after the acquisition.

The company was selected for Phase 1 of a next-generation vaccine initiative led by the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA) under the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority.

SK Bioscience and IDT will participate in a consortium with Australian vaccine platform firm Vaxxas to develop a microneedle patch-based seasonal influenza vaccine for older adults and a pandemic influenza vaccine targeting all age groups, including bird flu.

HaDEA will provide 12.9 million euros ($14 million) for Phase 1, including clinical trials. Funding could expand to as much as 225 million euros if the project advances to later-stage development.

IDT will serve as the European contracting entity and oversee project management, while SK Bioscience will supply antigen bulk materials using its cell culture platform, including its seasonal flu vaccine SkyCellflu and a pandemic flu candidate. Vaxxas will contribute its high-density microarray patch technology.

The companies aim to develop a high-immunogenicity vaccine requiring lower antigen doses, with room-temperature stability and simplified administration.

“This project marks the first tangible achievement following the IDT acquisition, combining the two companies’ global networks and technological capabilities,” said SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong. “We will continue to pursue opportunities for our proprietary vaccines in Europe and strengthen our competitiveness through innovative platforms.”