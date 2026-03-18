Doosan Enerbility said Wednesday it signed a contract with a US company to supply a 370-megawatt-class steam turbine and generator for power generation serving a data center.

The deal marks the first time the company has secured a steam turbine supply contract in North America, with the client remaining undisclosed.

Through the order, Doosan Enerbility demonstrated its capability to provide combined-cycle power solutions that integrate gas and steam turbines, the company said.

Combined-cycle power generation uses natural gas to operate a gas turbine and then utilizes the waste heat to drive a steam turbine to generate additional electricity, improving overall efficiency.

The company noted that artificial intelligence data centers require highly efficient and stable power systems as they consume massive amounts of electricity around the clock.

Building on the latest order, Doosan Enerbility plans to accelerate exports of its combined-cycle power solutions to utilities and independent power producers in North America.

With a track record of supplying both gas and steam turbines in the region, the company expects to gain a competitive edge in bidding for large-scale combined-cycle power projects in the future.

“This order once again confirms the strong trust North American power markets have in Doosan’s power generation technology,” said Sohn Seung-woo, who heads the power service business group at Doosan Enerbility. “We will further strengthen partnerships with customers in North America and solidify our position as a comprehensive supplier covering both gas and steam turbines.”