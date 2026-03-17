A 56-year-old airline pilot was stabbed to death at his home in Busan on Tuesday, with police suspecting the attacker to be a former colleague.

The victim was found dead at around 7 a.m. in an apartment in Busanjin-gu. The attack is believed to have occurred at around 5:30 a.m.

The suspect, a man in his 50s who remains at large, previously worked as the victim’s co-pilot before leaving the company in 2024.

He is believed to have resigned after being grounded following concerns raised in a psychological evaluation. Police suspect he may have held a grudge against those involved in the decision to ban him from flying.

Authorities said the suspect also attacked another pilot he had worked with on Monday in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. He allegedly attempted to strangle the victim but failed to kill him.

Pilots at the airline have requested police protection as the investigation continues.