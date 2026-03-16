Ticket sales for foreign visitors to the 2026 Spring Royal Culture Festival, which will run from April 24 to May 3, are set to open at 2 p.m. on March 16.

Hosted by the Korea Heritage Service and organized by the Korea Heritage Agency, reservations will be available through Creatrip, a travel platform widely used by international tourists visiting Korea.

The Royal Culture Festival, held each spring and fall, is the country’s largest heritage festival, unfolding across the five palaces of Seoul — Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung, Deoksugung and Gyeonghuigung — as well as Jongmyo Shrine, which houses the ancestral tablets of Korea’s Joseon-era royal family (1392–1910).

Performances, exhibitions, hands-on activities and reenactments of royal rituals bring Korean traditional culture to life within the palace grounds.

Now in its 12th year, the festival has grown steadily in popularity, with many programs selling out early. Last year’s spring and fall editions drew a record 1.37 million visitors.

Reflecting the continued rise in international tourism, organizers have expanded programs designed specifically for foreign audiences to six this year, including performances, nighttime tours and culinary experiences.

Programs for international visitors include:

Opening Ceremony (April 24, Gyeongbokgung Palace): Directed by theater director Yang Jung-woong, the performance will combine court dance, a media facade, a hanbok fashion show and a gugak-EDM performance. Admission is free for 300 reserved guests.

“Hyomyeongseja and the Dance of the Moon” will run from April 28-30 at Changdeokgung Palace, offering a new immersive nighttime tour in English exploring Crown Prince Hyomyeong’s role in the development of court arts. The program is limited to 40 participants per day for 10,000 won.

“Awakening the Morning Palace” (April 28-May 3, Changdeokgung Palace): A guided morning walk through palace halls and the garden, highlighting palace architecture and the calm atmosphere of dawn. Limited to 40 participants per day; 10,000 won.

“A Performance by 100 Artists” (May 1-3, Changdeokgung Palace): A large-scale court music performance by 100 musicians evoking the harmony and prosperity of the royal court. English commentary will be provided. Limited to 100 seats per day; 20,000 won.

“The Emperor’s Dining Table” (May 1-3, Deoksugung Palace): A culinary talk program featuring the royal banquet cuisine of the Korean Empire alongside stories of history and diplomacy. Two sessions daily, up to 20 participants each; 15,000 won.

“Royal Ancestral Ritual Music Nighttime Performance” (April 28-30, Jongmyo Shrine): A new evening program introducing the UNESCO-listed Jongmyo Jeryeak ritual music in the solemn setting of the shrine; free with reservation.

Further details and reservations will be available on Creatrip. Ticket information for Korean visitors will be released April 2 through Ticketlink.