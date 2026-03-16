US President Donald Trump said Sunday that his planned trip to China might be delayed, redoubling his call for Beijing to help keep the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route, open amid the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran, according to a report.

Trump made the remarks in an eight-minute call with the Financial Times, a day after he urged South Korea, China, France, Japan, Britain and others -- which are affected by the "artificial constraint" on the waterway -- to send ships to secure the strait, which is responsible for about a fifth of the world's oil supplies.

"I think China should help too because China gets 90 percent of its oil from the Straits," he was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Trump went on to say that waiting until the summit would be "too late." He has reportedly planned to visit China from late this month to early April for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We'd like to know before that. It's (two weeks is) a long time," he said.

He added, "We may delay."

Iran has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, escalating concerns about the impact on oil prices, a crucial economic issue that affects voter sentiment ahead of the midterm elections in the United States, where control of Congress is at stake.

During the call, Trump also warned that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization faces a "very bad" future if US allies fail to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump said.

"If there's no response or if it's a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO."

During a press availability aboard Air Force One, Trump said that he has requested that about seven countries join a coalition to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Associated Press.

"I'm demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory," Trump said.

He did not elaborate on the seven countries.

Following Trump's social media post calling for South Korea and other countries to send ships to the strait, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae struck a cautious tone, saying that it "took notice of" the post, and that Seoul and Washington will closely communicate over the matter.

Also on Air Force One, Trump said that the US is in talks with Iran, according to Reuters.

"But I don't think they are ready," he said. (Yonhap)