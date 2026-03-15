More than half of workers in South Korea said they have experienced or witnessed abusive practices by principal contractors, a recent survey showed.

According to a study released Sunday by Workplace Gapjil 119, a South Korean civic group advocating for workers’ rights, 55 percent of respondents said they had experienced such practices, including discrimination in wages, leave, work equipment and access to welfare facilities.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 workers aged 19 and older between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8 by polling agency Global Research.

By type, discrimination related to wages, leave, work equipment, holiday gifts, and access to welfare facilities was the most common at 44 percent.

This was followed by direct supervision of subcontracted workers or shifting dangerous tasks onto them (37.3 percent), interference in personnel matters such as hiring, leave, disciplinary actions and dismissals (34.6 percent), workplace harassment or sexual misconduct (25.6 percent), and interference in union activities such as blocking union formation or filing damage claims (24.2 percent).

When asked how they responded, 49.8 percent said they endured the situation or ignored it.

Others said they protested individually or with colleagues (36.4 percent), quit their jobs (24 percent), reported the issue to their company or a labor union (14.7 percent), or filed complaints with relevant authorities (6.7 percent).

Min Hyun-ki, a labor attorney at Workplace Gapjil 119, said the implementation of the so-called Yellow Envelope Act could open the door for broader collective bargaining with principal contractors.

“With the enforcement of the Yellow Envelope Act, subcontracted workers will be able to negotiate directly with principal contractors,” Min said. “Collective bargaining should also address discriminatory practices by principal contractors.”