While the South Korean government aims to end overseas adoption by 2029, a survey by a state research institute suggests the goal may remain difficult unless the country moves beyond its strong attachment to bloodline-based family concepts.

The cultural emphasis on blood ties emerged as the leading reason behind Koreans’ reluctance to adopt, according to a survey conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs at the request of the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The findings were reported by local media Sunday.

The survey was conducted in March and April 2025 with 1,073 members of the general public and 326 adoptive parents across the country.

Among the public, 39.4 percent cited a strong social attachment to bloodline-based family structures as the biggest barrier to adoption. The factor also ranked first among adoptive parents, with 33.4 percent giving the same response.

Concerns about negative social perception of adoption were particularly evident among adoptive parents. Social prejudice and discrimination against adoption ranked second at 26.4 percent, meaning negative social attitudes accounted for more than half of the main reasons cited for obstacles to adoption.

The findings raise questions about the government's plan to gradually phase out overseas adoption by increasing domestic adoption and family-based care for abandoned children. The initiative follows decades of criticism surrounding the country's long-running practice of sending children abroad for adoption.

Criticism has persisted over abuses in overseas adoption, including allegations that children were sent abroad using fabricated paperwork to secure financial incentives. Adopted children have also reported problems ranging from identity and legal status issues to mental health struggles, often linked to a lack of postadoption support.

In December last year, the government announced its goal of reducing overseas adoption to zero by 2029.

Despite South Korea’s rapid economic growth, international adoption still accounted for about 45 percent of all adoptions as recently as 2022. The figure fell to 27.4 percent in 2024, but 58 children were still sent abroad for adoption that year.

The Welfare Ministry is currently preparing a mid- to long-term policy plan aimed at expanding domestic adoption, with the program expected to begin operating in 2027. Domestic adoption is expected to be a central pillar of the policy.

The Korea Adoptive Family Alliance, a coalition of civic groups related to adoption, argues that phasing out overseas adoption could reduce the chances of children finding families, given Korea’s strong attachment to bloodline-based family structures.

“There is a painful history surrounding overseas adoption, but there are also children who gained a chance at a new life by meeting new families,” the alliance said. “What matters for these children is having parents who can care for them, rather than the Korean nationality they will hold.”

Meanwhile, the survey also suggested signs of gradual change in public perception of adoption. A majority of respondents said it is desirable for adopted children to be aware of their adoption status.

Among adoptive parents, 92.9 percent said adoption should be openly disclosed and about 92 percent said they had already done so, despite concerns about social prejudice.

Among the public, 54.3 percent supported open disclosure of adoption.