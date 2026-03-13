Competition is heating up as major producers prepare a new generation of K-pop boy bands

South Korea’s K-pop industry may be entering a new phase of competition in 2026, as several prominent producers and entertainment companies prepare to launch new boy bands in the first half of the year.

The renewed attention comes as veteran producer Lee Soo-man reached the end of a three-year noncompete agreement in late February, following his departure from SM Entertainment in 2023. With Lee expected to return to the Korean market with a new boy band, industry observers say the coming months could signal a shift in the balance of power within K-pop.

Since leaving SM Entertainment, Lee has focused on building Singapore-based A2O Entertainment, expanding the company’s network with offices in the US, China and Japan. The company previously debuted global girl group A2O May, which ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, signaling early traction for Lee’s new venture in overseas markets.

Lee has since confirmed plans to launch a new boy group in the first half of 2026. While A2O May has focused largely on international markets, the upcoming group is expected to target the Korean market and its listeners more directly.

Industry insiders say Lee’s potential return carries “symbolic significance,” given his role in shaping the modern K-pop system. Lee founded SM Entertainment in 1995 and has since then helped produce many of the country’s most influential idol groups, including H.O.T., S.E.S., TVXQ, Girls’ Generation, Shinee, Exo and NCT.

Still, some say Lee’s return alone may not immediately reshape the market.

“Initial attention will naturally be high, given the ‘Lee Soo-man label’ that will follow the group. But ultimately, the success of the new boy band will depend on the quality of the music and concept,” an industry official who wished to remain anonymous told The Korea Herald on Friday. “Factors such as musical identity, storytelling and global strategy will determine whether the group can gain lasting traction in not just Korea but also abroad.”

Adding another layer to the competition, several companies with direct or indirect ties to Lee’s career are also preparing boy group launches.

Min Hee-jin, a former creative director at SM Entertainment and now the CEO of Ooak Records, has teased plans to debut a boy band through her new label. The project will be selected through a global audition and is expected to focus on what Min has described as a more unconventional, narrative approach.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment is also preparing to debut a new boy band in the second half of this year. The trainees — known as SMTR25 — were first revealed during the company’s 30th anniversary concert earlier this year and are currently starring in Mnet’s reality program “Reply High School.” SMTR25 is also expected to hold three sold-out fan meeting events in May 2026.

The rivalry is expected to extend beyond these three players, as other major entertainment agencies, including YG Entertainment and Ador, are reportedly preparing boy groups.

As new boy band debut projects begin to take shape, attention is shifting once again to Lee. Whether his production philosophy — which helped define the modern K-pop system — can resonate in today’s rapidly evolving industry remains a key question for the next chapter of K-pop.

“Competition among companies with distinct creative approaches could ultimately help shape the next generation of K-pop acts,” another industry insider told The Korea Herald. “If several of the upcoming launches prove successful — not just Lee Soo-man’s new group — 2026 could mark the beginning of a shift in the K-pop power landscape.”