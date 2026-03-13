A government worker called the 119 emergency service hours before he was found dead Friday, but the officers who were dispatched to the scene failed to pinpoint his location to provide medical care.

The victim's body was found at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday inside the Suseong-gu District Office building in Daegu where he worked. Police did not find evidence suggesting foul play or suicide and found remains of food he is thought to have eaten.

According to the Daegu Fire & Safety Department, the victim called the rescue authorities on his phone at around 11:35 p.m. Thursday from the office. But he was unable to communicate with the dispatchers, and reportedly sounded as if he was vomiting.

Police and emergency workers tracked his location and were dispatched to the scene at around 11:45 p.m., but they did not enter the building as the GPS information indicated only that he was in the general area. Officials said they concluded the victim was not inside the building since the doors were locked and searched other buildings that were accessible.

They left the area at around midnight.

Police are investigating the man's exact cause of death and are planning to conduct an autopsy.