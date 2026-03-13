A 44-year-old firefighter provided emergency care for an elderly woman he encountered during the Lunar New Year holidays, Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters said Friday.

Capt. Lee Hyeong-eun of the Eunpyeong Fire Station was visiting his childhood home in Incheon on Feb. 18, when he saw the victim fall backwards and hit her head on the floor. He called emergency services and provided emergency medical assistance by supporting her spine to prevent additional damage.

Officials said Lee's quick response minimized the risk of severe damage, and she was safely taken to the hospital.

"My body just responded without thinking when I saw an emergency before my eyes. ... This gave me the opportunity to remind myself of the firefighter's duty to protect the lives of the people," Capt. Lee was quoted as saying.

The Seoul fire authorities shared another heroic act by a member of the Eunpyeong Fire Station, a volunteer firefighter named Kim Gwang-yeon.

Kim, a 44-year-old heading the promotional team, saw a truck catching fire as he was driving his car in Eunpyeong-gu district. He notified the truck driver and had him stop the car on the side of the street, using the fire extinguisher in his car to put out the flames. The fire was mostly out by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

"I became a volunteer firefighter so I can help society. ... I'm glad to have helped prevent the fire from spreading, and it's what I had to do as a volunteer firefighter," Kim said.