A man in his 40s was arrested for inflicting injuries with a knife on his wife and son, South Korean police said Friday.

The father had allegedly been reprimanding the son for not studying.

The incident occurred at around 11:32 p.m., Thursday, at an apartment in Gwangju, according to the Gwangju Gwangsan Police Station.

The son supposedly showed defiance, which enraged the suspect and led to him bringing a knife from the kitchen, apparently to scare him. His son and his wife tried to restrain him, but both sustained non-fatal injuries in the process.

Police said the suspect was not drunk at the time. They are investigating him for special bodily injury on another, referring to assault via a dangerous object or collective force.